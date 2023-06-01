Former Vee Mark MacMillan joins club Assistant Coach

PENTICTON, B.C. – The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce Mark MacMillan has been hired as an Assistant Coach.

The Vees also announced Steve Cawley will be stepping away from the bench and transitioning into a senior management position, as the team’s Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting.

“I am very excited to have Mark join our staff, as he checked all the boxes of what I was looking for in this position,” began Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “As an alum Mark will be able to relate to our players as he utilized the BCHL as a platform to develop, be drafted to the NHL, and move on to the NCAA and pro hockey. The development of our players from September to May has always been a corner stone of our success year after year. His addition will ensure this trend continues.”

MacMillan joins the Vees after spending the last year and a half as the General Manager & Head Coach of the Summerland Steam in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

MacMillan returns to Penticton after playing for his hometown B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) team in 2010-11. In 40 games with the Vees, MacMillan tallied 21 goals and 57 points. He had five points in three playoff games. The Penticton, B.C., product played two seasons in the BCHL, as he also played one season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

“Having played for the Vees and watching the success the organization has had over the years, I am very excited to join the coaching staff,” started MacMillan. “I am looking forward to sharing my experiences both as a player and a coach with our team to aid in their development as players and people.”

After his time in the BCHL, MacMillan played four years at the University of North Dakota, where he amassed 99 points (46G, 53A) in 151 career games. MacMillan was drafted 113th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2010, and after four seasons at North Dakota, began his professional career in 2015 with the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate (AHL), the St. John’s IceCaps. He went on to play six seasons at the professional ranks in the AHL, ECHL, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark.

MacMillan made the transition behind the bench when he was hired by the Steam in October 2021. He led Summerland to back-to-back playoff appearances in his two seasons in the KIJHL.

MacMillan also has a background in player development as he is the Vice-President and Skating Coach at Skate With Power.

The Vees organization is excited to welcome Mark and his family back into the fold.