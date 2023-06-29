Former West Kelowna Warrior selected in 2023 NHL Entry Draft

A former member of the West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club heard his name called at the National Hockey League Entry Draft as alumni Charles-Alexis Legault has been selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 139th overall pick in the 5th round.

The Pierrefonds, Quebec native just completed his freshman season at Quinnipiac University, compiling 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points in 37 collegiate games. The Bobcats moved on to the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay, Florida and eventual won their first National Championship in their school’s history.

Before heading to Quinnipiac, Legault spent two seasons with the Warriors, notching 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 36 games during the 2022/23 season, returning to the team following his stint with the squad during the Okanagan Cup of 2021.

Legault joins another BCHL name that was picked by the Hurricanes as Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau was selected with the 30th pick in the opening round of the Draft on Friday. Legault was also part of eight current, former or incoming BCHLers selected at this year’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee.