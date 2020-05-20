iHeartRadio
Fortis Feeding Truckers in Kelowna

Truckers say with many rest stops closing, it's getting difficult to find places to wash up and eat while on the road.

Fortis is lending a helping hand to truckers and they are doing it in Kelowna.

They are providing free meals with the use of a food truck.

Spokesperson Diana Sorace says, "We want to do this because we've long invested in the transportation industry offering fuel for transportation, so now we're just taking it a bit of a step further. We know that those who have been on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic have really found it difficult to find places to eat."

Those free meals are available on Acland Road from 9 until 6 pm today and tomorrow.     

Sorace says Fortis is providing meals for 14 days from local food trucks at various key trucking locations across BC.

