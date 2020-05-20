Fortis Feeding Truckers in Kelowna

Fortis is lending a helping hand to truckers and they are doing it in Kelowna.



They are providing free meals with the use of a food truck.



Spokesperson Diana Sorace says, "We want to do this because we've long invested in the transportation industry offering fuel for transportation, so now we're just taking it a bit of a step further. We know that those who have been on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic have really found it difficult to find places to eat."



Those free meals are available on Acland Road from 9 until 6 pm today and tomorrow.



Sorace says Fortis is providing meals for 14 days from local food trucks at various key trucking locations across BC.