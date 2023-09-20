FortisBC awards $15k to North Okanagan non-profit

Three grassroots community groups from across B.C. have been awarded $15,000 each by FortisBC to support the unique and impactful programs they provide in their communities. Nominated by local leaders, the Community Giving Awards program supports organizations and initiatives that promote safety, education, the environment and Indigenous initiatives.

The recipients of the 2023 Community Giving Awards:

North Okanagan Good Food Box will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in need in the North Okanagan can serve fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes. They were nominated by Mayor Kevin Action, Village of Lumby, and Mayor Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen.

will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in need in the North Okanagan can serve fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes. They were nominated by Mayor Kevin Action, Village of Lumby, and Mayor Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen. Kootenay Livestock Association will use the funds for their Agriculture in the Classroom Program which offers learning opportunities for elementary students about many aspects of agriculture in the Kootenays including growing, raising and importing food, noxious weeds and range issues. They were nominated by Rob Gay and Susan Clovechok, electoral area directors, Regional District of East Kootenay.

will use the funds for their Agriculture in the Classroom Program which offers learning opportunities for elementary students about many aspects of agriculture in the Kootenays including growing, raising and importing food, noxious weeds and range issues. They were nominated by Rob Gay and Susan Clovechok, electoral area directors, Regional District of East Kootenay. The Ann Davis Transition Society will use the funds to further their life-saving support services for women and children in the Fraser Valley, including two transition houses that provide temporary safe shelter and support for victims of domestic violence. This will help to replace furniture and bedding which is required in 36 of their beds. They were nominated by Patti MacAhonic, director, Fraser Valley Regional District.

"FortisBC is committed to the communities where we operate and we designed these grants to support small-scale, grassroots initiatives that address local needs," said Vanessa Conolly, director, community and Indigenous relations for FortisBC. "We truly appreciate the opportunity to advance these inspiring projects that are making such a meaningful difference in the communities we both serve."

To learn more and watch a video about the work of each of these organizations, visit fortisbc.com/communitygiving.

Quotes:

Diane Fleming, program coordinator, The North Okanagan Good Food Box–

The need continues to grow for these boxes full of healthy local food. We're now providing approximately 1200 boxes each month so the funds from these awards will go a long way in helping us to support more seniors and families in need.