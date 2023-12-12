FortisBC reduce gas bill by average $1 to start 2024

As of January 1, 2024, most FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) natural gas customers will see an overall decrease to their bill of approximately one per cent, or about $1 per month, depending on consumption. Further, customers who subscribe to using Renewable Natural Gas1 (RNG), a low-carbon2 energy used to displace conventional natural gas and reduce overall emissions, will see an additional decrease in the cost of RNG.

In support of B.C.'s energy transition, FortisBC has been a leader in providing renewable and low-carbon energy3 options, including RNG since 2011. In this coming year, customers who subscribe to RNG will see a decrease in the cost of RNG from $14.718 to $12.468 per gigajoule (GJ).

"Decreasing gas bills will be welcome news for many of our customers, especially at this time of year when energy use increases with colder temperatures," said Michelle Carman, vice-president of customer service and external communications. "We encourage any customer who has questions about their bill, to reach out. Our customer service team can provide information about energy-saving tips, answer billing questions and offer solutions that fit your personal needs."

As an energy solutions provider regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC), FortisBC reviews its delivery and storage and transport rates each year and its cost of gas rate each quarter with the BCUC. This is done to ensure the rates charged to customers appropriately recover the costs related to delivering energy safely and reliably. There is no mark up on the cost of gas, you pay what we pay.

As of January 1, 2024:

Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler and Revelstoke)

Residential customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, North, Whistler, Vancouver Island, Revelstoke and the Kootenays will see an overall monthly decrease of approximately 1.1 per cent, or less than $1 per month based on the average monthly consumption of 7.5 GJ.

While the costs related to storing, transporting and delivering gas typically remain in place for the year, FortisBC reviews the cost of gas every quarter with the BCUC and the next review will be in March 2024.

"As we look to meet the growing demand for clean and lower-carbon energy, RNG will play a critical role," noted Carman. "The decrease in the price of Renewable Natural Gas creates more opportunity for our customers to play a positive role in meeting climate goals."

For more information about rates and the components that make up a FortisBC gas bill, visit: fortisbc.com/rates.