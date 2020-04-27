FortisBC Wants You To Think Before You Dig

With so many people staying home lots of home projects are underway.

Ian Turnbull with FortisBC asks people to consider how necessary your project is before you start to dig.

If you happen to hit a gas line physical distancing could be a challenge.

“Particularly if the damage has not caused just your home to be evacuated, but your surrounding neighbours. Now you've got a large group of people, the fire department, our staff all milling around and working in this particular area.”

Turnbull says calls from Kelowna homeowners with a project that requires digging is nearly double for April 2020 from April last year.