Forward Casey Brown commits to the Vees for the 2024-25 season

Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Casey Brown (’06) has committed for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Monday.

“We have had a lot of success with recruiting Regina Pat Canadian players. Casey is another player who has taken the time to excel at the Under 18 level before making the move to Junior. He will be ready to make an impact as soon as he arrives in Penticton next fall,” said Vees President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

Brown, 17, is the Captain of the Pat Canadians in the Saskatchewan Male U18 AAA Hockey League and is out to a solid start to the season, sitting fifth in team scoring with 15 points (7G, 8A) in 16 games. The 5’11, 168-pound forward led the Pat Canadians in scoring as a 16-year-old a season ago, as he amassed 55 points (24G, 31A) in 44 games. He had nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 playoff games as he helped them to a league final appearance last spring. The Regina, SK, product is in his third season with the Pat Canadians, and has compiled 87 points (33G, 54) in 98 career games. Brown has already landed a commitment to Arizona State University.

The Vees have had a long history of recruiting players from the Pat Canadians’ program, like current Alternate Captain Nolan Stevenson and former Vees in Lukas, Owen Sillinger, and Turner Ripplinger.

The Vees organization looks forward to welcoming Brown and family to Penticton and the South Okanagan next fall.