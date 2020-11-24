FOUND: Have you seen Devon Brazeau?

The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 31-year-old Kelowna man reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna male, Devon Brazeau.

Devon was last seen on November 20th, 2020.

Both Devon’s family and police are very concerned for his health and well-being. Despite its efforts so far RCMP in the Central Okanagan has been unable to locate Devon Brazeau.

Description of Devon:

Caucasian male;

31 years;

5 ft 7 in (170 cm);

thin build;

short blond hair;

blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Devon Brazeau is urged to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.