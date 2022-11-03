Found: Jaydene Norman-Walsh of Vernon

22-year old Jaydene Norman-Walsh has been located safe and well by police. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the public and media for their assistance.

****Original**** (November 1, 2022)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Jaydene Norman-Walsh. 22-year old Jaydene was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and family, friends, and police are continuing attempts to confirm her wellbeing.

Norman-Walsh is described as:

22 years old

5' 3"

122 lbs

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

If you have seen or heard from Jaydene Norman-Walsh please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).