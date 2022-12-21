Found: Missing senior from Chilliwack believed to be in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is pleased to announce that the 81-year old missing male from Chilliwack has been found safe.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in finding this individual.

On December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Chilliwack RCMP received a call from an employee at a supportive housing unit located in the 45000 block of Yale Road. RCMP where advised that an 81-year-old tenant, who has dementia, was unhappy and left that morning. When it was realized they had not returned they were reported missing.

Information was provided that the senior was walking/hitchhiking to Kamloops. It was not the first time the person had left the housing unit but due to the inclement weather walking to Kamloops and their dementia, the RCMP were extremely concerned.

Kelowna RCMP received information that lead them to believe the senior maybe in the Kelowna area asked citizens to be on the lookout.