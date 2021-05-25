Foundry Kelowna's Wellness on Wheels on the road

Foundry Kelowna's Wellness on Wheels is now on the road.

Bringing mobile services to youth in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Lake Country.

"There's constant reminders as we talk to youth, parents and families around the Central Okanagan, that there is a greater purpose for this vehicle," says Foundry Kelowna General Manager, Bruce Macauley. "Not just getting it running, but the actual service that will be provided and the access that's going to be available to youth improved in our communities."

For now, Wellness on Wheels is focusing on three main areas.

"We've got some great partners for this pilot program as we roll it out," says Macauley. "From Lake Country to the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are our three initial destinations."

The program will then expand to where it's needed.

"We certainly don't want to just insert our service and duplicate what's available," says Macauley. "There's lots of great community programs already. So we look at how can we compliment those programs and increase access to those programs, and make ourselves useful in those particular areas."

Wellness on Wheels will help make health and mental health care even more accessible to young people in the Central Okanagan.