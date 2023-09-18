Four-block closure on Bernard Avenue this Saturday

Downtown Kelowna Association’s 2023 Show N Shine on Bernard will fill four blocks of Bernard Avenue from Kerry Park to St. Paul Street this Saturday, Sept. 23 with a free, family-friendly event for auto enthusiasts of all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at downtownkelowna.com.



Show N Shine, which had to be rescheduled due to last month’s state of emergency, will close the 200 to 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.



A section of Pandosy Street will be closed between the rear laneways on either side of Bernard Avenue to help accommodate the event, through roads at Water Street and Ellis Street will remain open to vehicular traffic.



Parking will be prohibited along the 200 to 500 blocks of Bernard Ave and along the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Pandosy Street from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Courtesy tows to the City Hall Parking Lot have been arranged for any vehicles left in the prohibited zone.



Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.



Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking or carpooling.



For the most up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.



