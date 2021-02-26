Four-legged friend back home

On February 25th, 2021, just after 9:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received notification that a Central Okanagan Dog Control officer had spotted a stolen puppy on Lawrence Avenue near Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

The puppy had been stolen from a vehicle in West Kelowna on February 23rd.

Frontline officers immediately began an investigation which led them to a residence in the 1100-block of Centennial Avenue where they recovered the pup, and turned him over to the Dog Control officer so he could be reunited with his owner.

Officers also located a bike at the residence which had been reported stolen on December 3rd, 2020. It too has been reunited with its owner.

No charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.