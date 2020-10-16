Four life sentences for John Brittain

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering four people in Penticton last year will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

B-C Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames handed Brittain four life sentences for the killings of Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019. Justice Beames said Brittain's ``execution-style'' killings caused great suffering for the victims' families. But added imposing longer parole eligibility would be inappropriate as he expressed remorse for his actions.

Brittain told the sentencing hearing he doesn't understand why he resorted to such violence. But said ``catastrophe'' came after 20 years of major depression and work-related burnout.

Brittain had previously said in court that the victims, who were all neighbours, had been harassing his ex-wife for years. Brittain, a former employee of the City of Penticton's engineering department, said Katherine Brittain was not aware of his intentions and never "drove the conflict train."

--with files from CTV News--