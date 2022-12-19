Four people evacuated from home badly damaged by smoke

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a 911 call for a bedroom fire in a single-family home in the 2300 block of Silver Place.

First arriving crew reported nothing showing, but after talking with the residences it was determined that a mattress was on fire in one of the bedrooms. Crews then went into the structure and found a mattress that was smoldering. Crews made sure the fire was out and checked for extension. There was minor damage to the structure, but significant smoke damage. The four occupants made it out safely.

At this time, KFD don’t have a cause for the fire, but say it is not considered suspicious. Four engines, a rescue truck, a command unit, RCMP and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 22 fire personal.