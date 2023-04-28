Four Vees named BCHL end of year award winners

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced their 2022-23 year-end awards, and four Penticton Vees were amongst the winners announced over the last two days.

Bradly and Josh Nadeau along with goaltenders Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy received year-end accolades from the BCHL. Below is the list of winners.

Brett Hutt Trophy (Leading Scorer): Bradly Nadeau

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (MVP): Bradly Nadeau

Bob Fenton Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike): Josh Nadeau

Wally Forslund Trophy (Team GAA): Luca Di Pasquo & Hank Levy

Bradly Nadeau won both the Brett Hull Trophy as the BCHL’s top scorer and the league’s Most Valuable Player award. The 17-year-old led the league in regular season scoring with 113 points in 54 games. Nadeau’s 113 points is the most in the BCHL since 2015-16. The winger led or had a share of the lead in goals (45), assists (68), points per-game (2.09), power play goals (18), power play assists (29), and game-winning goals (10). The future University of Maine Black Bear was also named a BCHL First Team All-Star earlier this month. Nadeau is ranked 17th overall among North American Skaters for the 2023 NHL Draft. He is the first Vee to be named the BCHL MVP since Tyson Jost in 2016.

Josh Nadeau is the first Vee to win the BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike award since Zac Dalpe in 2008. The 19-year-old finished second behind brother Bradly in scoring with 110 points in 54 games. The elder Nadeau finished third in the league in goals (44), second in assists (66), second in points per-game (2.04), tied for first in power play goals (18) and third in power play assists (26), while only taking 14 minutes in penalties. Josh was also named a BCHL First Team All-Star this season. He too is committed to the University of Maine.

Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy share the BCHL’s award for the goaltending duo with the best team goals-against average (GAA). Two combined for a 1.77 GAA, the lowest in the BCHL’s modern era. This is the second consecutive season the Vees have won this award. Kaeden Lane and Colton Serhyenko won the award in 2021-22.

Di Pasquo led qualified BCHL goaltenders in wins (36) and GAA (1.70). He finished fourth in save percentage (.922) and third in shutouts (4). Di Pasquo was named a BCHL First Team All-Star. His 1.70 GAA is the second-best single-season mark, only behind former Vee Michael Garteig, who set the record at 1.69 in 2010-11. Di Pasquo is committed to Michigan State.

Hank Levy posted a perfect 13-0-0-0 record in 15 games played in the regular season, while sporting 1.81 GAA, and .918 SV%. He also had three shutouts. Levy is committed to Arizona State.