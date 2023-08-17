Four westside regional parks closed due to fire

Out of an abundance of caution, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) closed four regional parks in the evacuation alert zone for the McDougall Creek Wildfire. The closed parks include:

The closures were put in place to protect public safety and to limit the number of people in the evacuation alert area. Residents are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of the parks until further notice.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire was discovered on August 15, 2023, and is located approximately 10km northwest of West Kelowna. The fire is currently deemed out of control and an evacuation alert has been issued for 4,800 properties in portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. For the full list of Evacuation Alerts and up-to-date information on the situation, visit cordemergency.ca.