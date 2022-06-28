Free admission to art gallery on Canada Day

Many people will be taking advantage of the extra day off on July 1st to get out in the community. There’s plenty of things to do, but the staff at the Kelowna Art Gallery are inviting yhr public to kick their long weekend off with a healthy dose of creativity.

“We love seeing people of all ages and skill levels expressing themselves through art,” says Sumi Ali, Education Coordinator at the Kelowna Art Gallery. “Plus, we know children like things they can wave around, so this year we’ll be making nature-inspired wind streamers.”

The gallery will have “creation stations” set up around the building. All materials will be supplied, including markers, construction paper, ribbons, scissors, and glue.

visitors will also have a chance to explore the exhibits free of charge, including the hugely popular 'From Warhol to Banksy.'

In the community exhibition space, over 100 local students have created artwork to the theme U·nique which is on display.

The gallery also has an exhibit from natural sculptor Annabel Stanley who the galler says wants visitors to touch the art in her open-air courtyard installation.

The exhibitions and activities will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Canada Day. The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street, in downtown Kelowna, B.C.