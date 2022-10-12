Free bus rides for voters on General Municipal Election day

BC Transit and many local government partners across the province are offering free transit on Saturday, October 15, for the municipal elections. Offering free transit helps make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots. Decisions to offer free transit are made by local government partners in each separate community.

Take advantage of free transit in the following communities:

Kelowna – Transit is only free within the City of Kelowna and passengers must inform the operator they are travelling to a polling station. (includes handyDART)

Revelstoke (includes handyDART)

South Okanagan-Similkameen - there is no Saturday service for Princeton

