Free compost available for pickup this week

The City is hosting a free compost giveaway this week, geared toward large orders for residential and commercial customers, while supplies last.

The compost is available to pick up from the compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Rd (access off Spiller Road) from Wednesday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 22 (6 a.m. until 4 p.m.), or Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

An operator and equipment will be available on site to help load trucks and trailers. Please ensure all loads are covered and/or tarped prior to leaving the site.

Penticton’s compost is the product of our innovative wastewater recycling program. It’s a safe, effective, environmentally friendly and affordable compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil. Penticton compost consists of processed wastewater solids and wood chips.

More information can be found on the City compost website at penticton.ca/compost.