Free compost to celebrate Earth Week

Earth week began yesterday and ends on April 22 with Earth Day. To celebrate, the Glenmore Landfill is giving every household with a green thumb one free yard of OgoGrow compost.

Bring a truck or trailer to the landfill between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 22 and load up a free yard of OgoGrow. Need more than a yard? There is more available to purchase, as well as GlenGrow compost, to help enrich your soil for a successful gardening season. No registration required for the free OgoGrow offer, while quantities last.

OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts use unique processes that transform organics such as leaves and grass into Class A compost that can be used as soil conditioner and fertilizer. The benefits and how to use these composts can be found at kelowna.ca/compost.

The GlenGrow process is getting an innovative facelift to make the creation more efficient. “The new system, called Aerated Static Pile Composting, involves placing the windrows of ground organics over a series of perforated pipes,” said Scott Hoekstra, Landfill & Compost Operations Manager. “Air is circulated through the pipe to increase oxygen in the organic matter and speed up the composting process,” Hoekstra continues.

The practice to create Glengrow compost has been to grind up the pile of organics and place it in windrows where the material is watered and turned with an excavator and becomes compost in about one year. With this new system, the piles don’t require mechanical turning and the composting process is expedited to three months which reduces the area required to compost.

In recognition of Earth Week, the City of Kelowna will be posting environment-friendly tips on our social channels every day this week. Whether choosing paper over plastic, or making business decisions to reduce your carbon footprint, we all play a part to keep this planet a rock-in’ place to live.