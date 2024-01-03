Free Early Childhood Education program offered in Salmon Arm

Flexible course delivery that includes online and in-person instruction and full tuition support will allow more people in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap to pursue education and training in early childhood education beginning this month.

The Shuswap Children’s Association (SCA) and Okanagan College (OC) are launching a new intake of the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at OC’s Salmon Arm campus, with classes beginning Jan. 8, 2024. Tuition is fully funded through the Government of Canada through the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.

Designed to respond to local workforce needs in the childcare sector, the program can accommodate 15 students. Applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funding.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding through the Community Workforce Response Grant program and excited to partner on this initiative with Okanagan College,” said Tim Gibson, Executive Director for the Shuswap Children’s Association. “This funding will open doors for local aspiring Early Childhood Educators and support a growing need for these professionals in our community.”

The ECE program in Salmon Arm also offers a hybrid delivery model, providing flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments. The 11-month program also includes three practicum courses, providing students with real-world experience, one of the hallmarks of an OC education, which also includes community based and professional instructors teaching in a small and intimate setting.

“Flexible learning options are so important to students who are looking for ways to build their skills and take steps in their careers,” said Dr. Samantha Lenci, OC’s provost and vice president, academic. “Okanagan College values the strong relationships we have with community partners, because it means we can deliver programs that support students and which respond to local needs.”

The ECE program at Okanagan College has a longstanding reputation for excellence in comprehensive training. Students gain essential skills and knowledge for success in the early childhood education field. The new program integrates online coursework, interactive virtual classrooms, and hands-on practical experience and will allow participants to engage in immersive learning while accommodating personal and professional commitments.

Participants will apply their knowledge through placements at leading early childhood education centers and schools in Salmon Arm, gaining practical experience that fosters confidence and competence.

The Shuswap Children’s Association received funding for delivery of the ECE Project through the Community Workforce Response Grant program. This funding was provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.

To apply for the program contact the Shuswap Children’s Association at ccrr@shuswapchildrens.ca or call 250-832-4191.

For more information on OC’s Early Childhood Education Certificate, please visit https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/early-childhood-education-certificate.

