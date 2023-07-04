Free family fun is back: Park & Play!

Free, outdoor community events for the whole family are back for the summer! Park & Play, Dancing in the Park, Sunset Yoga and Roller Nights will all return in July with the first Park & Play event happening tonight (July 4) at Quilchena Park. There’s free community fun happening in our city every weeknight throughout July and August!

Roller Nights

Skate to the beat with Roller Night in Stuart Park on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. from July 11 until August 29. Bring your own roller or inline skates and safety equipment or rent equipment on-site.

Dancing in the Park & Sunset Yoga

Dancing in the Park takes place on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in Stuart Park starting July 12. Enjoy a different dance style every week, including Zumba, hip hop, line dance and more. All ages, abilities and experience levels are welcome. Find the schedule and dance styles at kelowna.ca/calendar.



Plus, Sunset Yoga will follow every Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle and enjoy a yoga practice led by a certified instructor. All ages, abilities and experience levels are welcome.

Park & Play

Starting today (Tuesday, July 4), the Park & Play crew will be back out at neighbourhood parks across Kelowna on weeknights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free games and activities for all ages and abilities throughout July and August. Parks Alive! will be on-site during select days with musical entertainment provided by Festivals Kelowna.

You can also find Park & Play “popping up” every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at parks around Kelowna from July 5 until August 23. Childhood Connections will also be on-site with additional activities for families to enjoy. The full schedule can be found at kelowna.ca/parkandplay.

Parents and guardians are reminded that they are responsible for the care and supervision of their children at all events and are encouraged to use active transportation such as walking or biking or public transit to get to the events. Attendees should dress for the weather and remember to pack sun-smart items like a hat, sunscreen and water.