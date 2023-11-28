Free parking available every weekend in downtown Penticton during December

The City is offering free on-street parking in downtown Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays throughout December. Also, parking on Sundays is always free.

Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals. It will only apply to on-street metered parking stalls. City parking lots and private parking lot rules remain in effect.

This initiative was approved by City Council, at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $12,000, as a means to promote supporting local businesses during the holiday shopping period.

For questions or further information, please contact City of Penticton Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440.