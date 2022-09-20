Free Radon Test Kits from RDCO Air Quaity Program

While supplies last, once again the RDCO Air Quality program is offering 420 radon gas test kits to Central Okanagan building owners, managers and tenants, of residential, workplace and leisure indoor space. All workplaces qualify, with special focus on Medical Professional Buildings such as Doctor’s offices, Pharmacies, Massage therapists, Physiotherapists, Chiropractors, Dental Care, Optometrists, Walk-in Clinics, Acupuncture, Naturopaths, Laboratories, among others.

Interested applicants need to pre-register online (rdco.com/radonawareness) by September 23. There’s a limit of one test kit per property and it must be picked up from their participating local government office the week of October 31 to November 4.

Those receiving a kit will be asked to follow the instructions for completing the 91-day minimum cold season test and return their kit to their local government office in late February 2023. Individual test results will be available and sent to each participant in early Spring 2023 along with general information on lowering exposure levels and mitigation recommendations.

Radon gas is an odourless, invisible gas that can be found inside any building. As the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, high levels of radon in the indoor environment could impact the health of all occupants, including you, your family or employees. Radon levels can vary greatly and as a result, the only way to accurately gauge the potential health impact is by testing. Workplaces should include radon testing as part of their air quality program and this will help them get started.

The Central Okanagan is considered by Health Canada to be at a high risk for this radioactive gas that escapes from the ground into buildings. That’s why for the third year in a row the RDCO Air Quality program is teaming up with Health Canada’s Take Action on Radon initiative to offer free radon test kits in the Central Okanagan.

Take Action on Radon is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) and the Canadian Cancer Society in order to raise awareness about radon and its potential hazard. To learn more, please visit takeactiononradon.ca.