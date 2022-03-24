Free rapid test kits now available to everyone 18+

As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, rapid antigen test kits are available to people aged 18 years and older through community pharmacies.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost. Individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit or, if others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual's name and personal health number, date of birth must also be supplied.

Individuals should pick up a test kit when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when having symptoms of illness. Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals.

As of March 21, almost 7.8 million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors with more than 2.7 million rapid tests dispensed through more than 1,300 participating pharmacies. Across all priority populations and pharmacies, more than 34.7 million tests have been distributed.

B.C. is expecting to receive 4.4 million tests from the federal government in March and early April, which will support the Province's strategy to further distribute tests to members of the broader community.

Learn More:

For more information on the government's distribution of rapid tests:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/testing

For information on rapid antigen testing for COVID-19:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/rapid-antigen-testing

For information on when to get a COVID-19 test at a collection centre:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/when-to-get-a-covid-19-test

On understanding your test result:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing/understanding-test-results

For instructions on what to do if you test positive:

http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/Tested-positive-COVID19.pdf