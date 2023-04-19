Free rides for Earth Day on South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System

BC Transit and its local government partners are happy to announce free transit in recognition of Earth Day on April 22, 2023.

Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and help protect our environment. Taking public transit is one way to make a difference, and the following transit systems are providing free transit for both fixed-route and handyDART services:

Victoria Regional Transit System

West Kootenay Transit System

South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System

Whistler Transit System

BC Transit is committed to making a positive impact on our environment as our Low Carbon Fleet Program is underway, with the goal to have a fully electric fleet by 2040. The program supports provincial targets for GHG emissions and aligns with CleanBC. The current province-wide fleet has more than 280 Compressed Natural Gas buses and the first battery electric buses will be entering service in Victoria later this year. More information on BC Transit’s future zero-emission fleet and sustainability initiatives is available here.

BC Transit would like to thank the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Regional District of Central Kootenay, City of Nelson, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, District of Summerland, City of Penticton, Resort Municipality of Whistler and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission for their support of free transit on Earth Day.



For more information visit bctransit.com