Free secure bike and e-bike parking service offered as three-month pilot project

The City has partnered with E-Kruise on a three-month pilot project to provide free access to secure bike and e-bike parking stations at two locations.

Five Bikeep parking docks are being installed at the Community Centre, and 10 at City Hall, on a trial basis until Dec. 1. These docks are constructed with steel and offer the latest anti-theft technologies, securely locking bikes by the frame and wheel, while equipped with sensors and alarms.

“We are committed to finding new ways to increase secure bike storage infrastructure in Penticton, which aligns with the City’s Community Climate Action Plan,” says David Kassian, Sustainability Supervisor. “With transportation by vehicles accounting for 55% of Penticton’s community greenhouse gas emissions, we are exploring ways to reduce barriers to active transportation and assist residents with walking and cycling throughout the community.”

The Bikeep stations are currently being used in 21 countries and three continents, with a 99.99 per cent success rate for reducing bike theft, according to E-Kruise.

To use the stations, download the Bikeep app in GooglePlay or the Apple Store. If you don’t have a mobile phone, access cards will be available in the near future, with details to be posted on the City’s website at penticton.ca/bike-parking. All service and usage costs will be waived during this trial period and any future charges will be assessed. While the docks being trialled won’t include e-bike chargers, this is also an option that could be considered.

For more about biking in Penticton, visit penticton.ca/biking.