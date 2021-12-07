Free to chip your tree

Press release:

When you take down your natural Christmas tree after the holidays, dispose of it in an eco-friendly way and have it chipped.

The RDCO Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life by dropping it off at one of the many free and convenient Chip It locations. The tree will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient rich compost called GlenGrow available at various locations, including the Glenmore Landfill.

Make sure to remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting - all of these interfere with the composting process.

Christmas tree drop-off locations open December 26 - January 31:

Kelowna:

Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)

Behind the Capital News Centre (on the Lequime ring road)

Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive) Open Monday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1 Three tree limit; load must be tarped



West Kelowna and Peachland:

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road) Open Friday-Monday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1



Lake Country:

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes March 1, 2022. Keep in mind that prunings and branches must not be more than 5cm (2in) in diameter and less than 1 metre (3ft) long.

For more information on tree chipping or holiday recycling, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store), email recycle@rdco.com or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.