Free transit between Summerland and Penticton: District says

The District of Summerland Council has approved a year long free fare pilot for Summerland residents on bus Route 30 Summerland/Penticton, launching on Earth Day April 22, 2023. The free fare for Summerland residents on Route 30 is the first regional route in BC offering free fares to their residents. Other communities in BC have offered local routes or low-cost fare options to their residents. The free bus fare initiative is identified as a Council Strategic Priority, contributing to an adaptable and affordable community for Summerland residents. The program will help provide residents with a more affordable and accessible means of transportation to neighboring communities along Route 30 for medical appointments, shopping, or other essential services.

"Free bus fare will keep money in people's pockets and ensure essential services remain accessible. It reinforces the principle that mobility is a right and that transit is a public good benefiting all of society,” shares Mayor Doug Holmes.

To take advantage of the free fare, Summerland residents will need to show a government issued ID (Drivers License, BC Services card), or a student ID for those 13-18 years old (children 12 years and younger already ride free!) from a Summerland school to bus drivers when using the Route 30 busses.

The free fare pilot program on Route 30 for Summerland residents follows the District’s recent appointment by Earth Day Canada as the 2023 spokesperson for the Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign, with Mayor Doug Holmes as District representative. In recognition of the community’s long-standing celebration of Earth Day, Summerland continues to demonstrate work for the community that contributes to community climate and emission goals with this free fare pilot program.

The pilot launches on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, and ends one year later April 22, 2024. The pilot program launch aligns with the 14th Annual Earth Week Celebration., On April 22, when the pilot launches, Summerland will be celebrating an Earth Day Fair at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre from 9am-2pm and the 17th Annual Community Planting Event will be at Peach Orchard Park (boat launch) on Sunday, April 23 from 10am-12pm.

For a full list of Earth Week events in Summerland please visit: www.summerland.ca/earthweek.

More details of the free fare program can be found here: https://www.summerland.ca/city-services/transit.