Free transit for BC Day in Penticton
PENTICTON – BC Transit and the City of Penticton will be celebrating BC Day with free transit, effective August 6 and 7, 2023.
On Sunday and Monday, free transit will be available on Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake.
For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen
