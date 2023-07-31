iHeartRadio

Free transit for BC Day in Penticton


bc_transit

PENTICTON – BC Transit and the City of Penticton will be celebrating BC Day with free transit, effective August 6 and 7, 2023.

On Sunday and Monday, free transit will be available on Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen

