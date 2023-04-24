Free transit for Youth Week in Penticton, Summerland and Princeton

BC Transit, the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and the Town of Princeton are happy to announce free transit for Youth Week, May 1 – 7, 2023.

Young people between the ages of 13 to 18 must present a valid ID when boarding the bus to get free fare. Those aged 12 and under, always ride for free.

Service will be free on the following routes:

1 Okanagan Lake/Wiltse

2 West Side/Penticton Ave

3 Uplands/Skaha Lake

4 West Side/Duncan East

5 Main Street

15 Night Route

16 Lake to Lake

30 Penticton/Summerland

50 Penticton/Princeton

This also includes handyDART and on-request service.

For more information on trip planning, fares and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.