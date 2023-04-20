Free webinars to help improve health, wellness and dementia for Central Okanagan residents in May

People in the Central Okanagan living with dementia may face various challenges that could prevent them from maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To address some of these challenges, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is hosting a webinar series focusing on health and wellness in relation to dementia.

Residents will have an opportunity to hear from guest speakers sharing their expertise on topics including nutrition, dental care and physical activities. The webinar series takes place throughout May.

Currently, close to 50,400 care partners in B.C. provide support to someone living with dementia. Many of them may encounter day-to-day difficulties in looking after their person’s diet, dental hygiene and fitness.

“We hope the information shared in this webinar series can prepare families and care partners ahead of time,” says Sarah Eveneshen, Project Manager, Provincial Programs and Services at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “When they encounter situations related to oral care or regulating appetite, they are well-equipped to respond to the needs.”

The webinar series is also beneficial for someone who lives with dementia, providing opportunities for them to learn what to expect as their diseases progresses. While they are able to exercise self-care, they can be more confident and experience a greater sense of well-being.

Topics for the five-part webinar series include:

Focus on behaviour: Bathing and hygiene (Wednesday, May 3, 2 p.m. PT): Learn about the impact of dementia on brain function, common bathing and hygiene challenges, and effective strategies to maintain a successful routine.

Learn about the impact of dementia on brain function, common bathing and hygiene challenges, and effective strategies to maintain a successful routine. Living well with dementia through nutrition with Dr. Heather Keller (Wednesday, May 10, 2 p.m. PT): Learn about the strategies for managing eating challenges and improving the mealtime experience of those affected by dementia as the disease progresses.

Learn about the strategies for managing eating challenges and improving the mealtime experience of those affected by dementia as the disease progresses. Dental care and dementia with Dr. Nicholas Tong (Wednesday, May 17, 2 p.m. PT): Discuss the importance of dental care early in the dementia journey and learn what to expect regarding dental care as the disease progresses. Tools and strategies will be shared to help support dental health among people living with dementia.

Discuss the importance of dental care early in the dementia journey and learn what to expect regarding dental care as the disease progresses. Tools and strategies will be shared to help support dental health among people living with dementia. Physical activity and dementia with Dr. Joanie Sims-Gould (Wednesday, May 24, 2 p.m. PT): Discuss the importance of physical activity on dementia and what is meant by “physical activity” (spandex not necessary!)

Discuss the importance of physical activity on dementia and what is meant by “physical activity” (spandex not necessary!) Activities for warmer weather (Wednesday, May 31, 2 p.m. PT): Get inspired by meaningful activities created for people living with dementia during the warmer months. Learn how to overcome barriers and adapt activities, while incorporating them into a daily routine for improved health and well-being.

To register for any of these free webinars, please visit alzbc.org/wellness.