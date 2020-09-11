Free Wellness Programs available through CMHA

The Canadian Mental Health Association is drawing attention to a number of wellness programs available as kids go back to school.

BC division CEO Jonny Morris told AM1150 News they have a number of free online programs that teach individuals how to effectively manage stress and uncertainty.

Two of the programs called Confident Parents: Thriving Kids are free coaching sessions for parents and caregivers across the province where kids at home might be showing some early signs of anxiety or behavioural problems.

The other program called BounceBack gives adults and youth over 15 years of age tools to work towards mental wellness through managing low moods, depression, stress and worry.

“Back in April at the start of the pandemic, the province invested in us to expand the BounceBack service. We've seen about a 100 percent increase in the number of people accessing that service compared to this time last year and so the province has helped us to expand the reach of that service with more coaches across the province,” said Morris.

Morris said Kelowna's CMHA branch also runs Foundry, which is a wellness centre that offers further support to young people.

”Last year they helped over 1,600 youth and 1,300 families and they're doing a fantastic job there of providing a one stop shop for youth living with mental health and substance use problems and also other health problems too.”

He added that a number of agencies who provide mental health, substance use and crisis line services have seen significant increases in people accessing help in 2020.

To access Confident Parents: Thriving Kids, you will need a referral. Check out www.confidentparents.ca before having a conversation with your doctor.

To access BounceBack, you can navigate to a self-referral through www.bouncebackbc.ca, CMHA will just need to know you've been to a walk in clinic or you've seen a doctor at some point but the doctor doesn't have to do the referral for you.