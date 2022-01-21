Free Wine Education for BIPOC British Columbians 

Vinica Education Society is diversifying the BC wine industry by offering free wine education to aspiring BIPOC wine pros from across the province.

After nearly two years of pressure on many BC industries, the fully-funded Equity in Wine Leadership program is a welcome launchpad for British Columbians looking for a new career start. Vinica's program enables wine-loving job switchers into management-level wine professions throughout the province.

“Our program addresses many of the systemic barriers in the BC wine industry," explains Vinica's Program Director, Sarah Martin. "Wine credentials are an important key in this field, but are generally achieved through private education—a cost that is challenging for many starting out." The comprehensive program gives participants an opportunity to complete globally recognized credentials, like the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) levels 2 and 3. The program also includes the signature BC Wine Ambassador Program offered by Wine Growers BC.

Martin continues: "As a Métis woman, it can be daunting to consider working in an industry if you don't see someone that looks like you succeeding in it. Vinica's training prioritizes mentorship by top Black, Indigenous, Asian, Southeast Asian and other wine professionals of colour. They’ve made it in their career area, and are honoured to share their expertise.”

Vinica’s flagship program is strongly supported by BC wineries, retailers, distributors, writers, and restaurants. "The internship at BC wine businesses is a highlight for hosts and interns alike," says Martin. "Those two weeks are more than line on résumés. It’s about making genuine connections that will ultimately guide them on their career path."

The hybrid Equity in Wine Leadership program takes place online January - March 2022, with three weeks of training in Kelowna and a two-week internship. Travel and accommodation support is provided for participants from outside the Okanagan Valley.

Vinica's program is open to participants throughout the province, with funding provided by the Government of B.C., and the Government of Canada, through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement, with additional support from Wine Growers BC and the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.