Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival wraps up at Big White Ski Resort

The adrenaline-packed Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival, hosted by renowned local Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) legend Tom van Steenbergen, concluded this past weekend at Big White Ski Resort. The event received overwhelming support, making it the largest of its kind prior to Whistler Crankworks. The festival was a testament to the spirit of the sport, showcasing breathtaking performances and camaraderie among athletes.

"We want to extend our gratitude to all those who participated in the program, the generous sponsors, and the support of the province of British Columbia. This festival truly reflects the heart and soul of mountain biking, and we are thrilled to have witnessed such incredible talent and passion on display," said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior VP of Big White Ski Resort.

The action-packed event took over the Slopestyle Center at Big White Ski Resort from July 20 to 22 and featured top athletes from around the world. The festival featured exhilarating competitions, including the FMB Bronze Men's Slopestyle, FMB Bronze Women's Slopestyle, the Grom event and the Bronze and Gold Best Trick presented by Chromag Bikes.

Andrew Jay

The Tom van Steenbergen Invitational Slopestyle took center stage as the sun set on the picturesque backdrop of the Monashee Mountains Saturday evening. The crowd was treated to an awe-inspiring spectacle as top FMB athletes delivered some of the most exceptional jumps and tricks ever seen at Big White Ski Resort.

"We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by the athletes, spectators, and our events crew. Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival continues to be a celebration of skill, passion, and camaraderie within the mountain biking community. We can't wait to do it again next year!" Tom Van Steenbergen expressed.

Thanks to event sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, Monster Energy and Nor-Val Rentals, the athletes and fans, the 2023 edition of the Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival proved once again that it is a force to be reckoned with on the FMB world tour. Ballingall mentioned organizers are already looking forward to building on this success and setting new records next year.