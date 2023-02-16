Freeride World Tour Competition kicks off in Golden, B.C.

The action is kicking off on Friday, February 17th at 8.30 am local time (MST) at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden BC!

The competition will take place on the ever-impressive Ozone Face, offering riders 324 meters of vertical drop and a varied freeride playground of steep terrain, cornices, transfers, and big cliffs.

This provides something to suit the different styles of the athletes, who have all been out scoping their lines and visualizing what it will take to earn a podium finish.

In the back of their minds will be the cut, which means for many that this will be the last event of the season, and so they have nothing to lose to stay on Tour and earn their place in the FWT Finals.

Ranking leaders Maxime Chabloz (SUI), Molly Armanino (USA), Ludovic Guillot-Diat (FRA), and Katie Anderson (CAN) will be confident with their strong position, but the rest of the field is hot at their heels, and hungry to stay in the game after the cut.

Live coverage starts at 8:20 MST, with the running order as follows:

· Snowboard Men

· Ski Men

· Ski Women

· Snowboard Women

The event will have accessible viewing areas to watch these athletes charge the slopes and show their skills to the judges and crowds. The event will also be live-streamed through www.freerideworldtour.com, stay tuned to our social channels for live event updates!