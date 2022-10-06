Freeride World Tour picks Kicking Horse for lone stop in Canada

The Freeride World Tour is proud to announce the calendar for 2023, featuring awe-inspiring freeride destinations around the globe. The world’s best athletes return for the 16th version of this iconic series, ready to push the limits of what’s possible in the high mountains in their quest for the sport’s ultimate prize.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden BC has been the only North American stop on the FWT since 2018, now for the first time, it will kick off the FWT calendar on January 13-18, 2022.

This year’s schedule boasts five stops in five different countries, with two finals events and a two-run format in Fieberbrunn, where riders’ top score will count towards their result. To up the pressure even more, and to reward those with the nerves – and legs – of steel, 12,500 points for first place (instead of 10,000) will again be up for grabs in the FWT finals events. Who can tame Verbier’s Bec des Rosses and Fieberbrunn’s Wildseeloder to maximize their chance of being crowned the champ?

Here are the world-class venues for FWT23:

Kicking Horse Golden BC, Canada: January 13-18, 2023

Known for its champagne powder and long, steep runs, it’s no wonder Kicking Horse attracts riders from all over the globe. The world’s best will have to shake off any early-season nerves and be on point from the very first turn, as these mountains dish up some classic freeride terrain that is unforgiving for the unprepared.



Baqueira Beret, Spain: January 28 - February 2, 2023

After leaving the scenic Rocky Mountains, the Tour heads across the pond for the European leg. Baqueira Beret will again play host, following the success of last year’s inaugural event at this epic venue. Consistent snowfall and varied terrain make this world-class resort an ideal test for freeride fanatics.



Ordino Arcalís, Andorra: February 4-9, 2023

The third stop of FWT23 heads to Ordino Arcalís, where athletes will have one last chance to rack up the points before the cut. This venue has become a permanent fixture on tour, and for a good reason, with playful terrain offering opportunities for creative freeride lines.



THE CUT will be after stop three to set up the FWT Finals. Athletes can qualify using results from two out of the first three events.



Fieberbrunn, Austria: March 11-17, 2023

The first finals event heads to Fieberbrunn, where athletes must navigate the glorious – yet intimidating – Wildseeloder. This mountain is a true test for even the most seasoned pro, and athletes will surely put it all on the line to ensure they have the best shot at the crown.



Xtreme Verbier Switzerland: March 25 - April 2, 2023

The Grand Finale returns to the undisputed home of freeride, the Bec des Rosses at Verbier, Switzerland. Unrideable to most mere mortals, athletes not only tame this beast year after year, but turn it into their playground, consistently combining new line variations with death-defying stunts.

All events will be broadcast live at www.freerideworldtour.com .



