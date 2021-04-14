Freshet precautions in place along Mill Creek

Press release:

Sand is now available at three points along Mill Creek in anticipation of rising temperatures that could result in snow melts at higher elevations and higher water levels along Mill Creek. While flooding is not anticipated, the City is offering sand as a precautionary measure to help property owners prepare for freshet.

Residents seeking to protect their property can access sand at these three locations:

854 Burne Avenue

1325 Sutherland Avenue

1896 Marshall Street

Empty sandbags are available at Kelowna Fire Department Station #1, 2255 Enterprise Way, which can then be filled at the locations above.

Freshet is the process of snowpack melt and run-off into local streams and creeks that arrives every year between April and May. The potential for flooding exists every year, and property owners living near creeks, streams, low-lying areas and lakefronts should have a plan in place to protect their property.

Residents are encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca and subscribe to receive notices directly from the Regional Emergency Operation Centre if its activated in an emergency.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca.