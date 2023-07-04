Friday structure fire on Burtch Road doused by KFD
At 12:48pm crews responded to report of heavy smoke from a townhouse unit in the 2100 block of Burtch Rd. Upgraded to 3rd alarm upon arrival due to visible flames out a second story window.
Crews able to knock down fire with an initial exterior attack resulting in fire being contained to the second floor. No extension into adjacent units.
No occupants were at home during the time of the fire.
-
Knox Mountain Park stays closedKnox Mountain Park remains closed to the public, including Knox Mtn Drive, the dog park and the path to Paul’s Tomb, following the wildfire that began in the park on Saturday, July 1.
-
Free family fun is back: Park & Play!Free family fun is back: Park & Play and Stuart Park events begin this month
-
Summer capital projects underway in West KelownaWatch for construction of several summer capital projects beginning this month with additional projects starting in August.
-
Update: Downtown Vernon structure fireVernon firefighters are on scene of a major structure fire in the City’s downtown core this morning. The fire is causing heavy smoke to move across the community.
-
Greater Vernon Recreation Facilities and Programming Service AgreementCurrently, Recreation Services for the Greater Vernon area is jointly funded by the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, and RDNO Electoral Areas B and C, through the Greater Vernon Recreation Facilities and Programming Service Agreement (the ‘Agreement’).
-
Construction on Mission Creek GreenwayOn July 4 and July 5, 2023, Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park between KLO Road and Casorso Road will be under construction. Construction work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.
-
Kelowna RCMP investigates a stabbing on Canada Day: seeking witnessesThe Kelowna RCMP is investigating a stabbing that occurred on July 1, 2023, near Richter Street and Coopland Crescent.
-
RDOS hosts Minister of Agriculture and Food at the Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s CampsiteThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) hosted the Honourable Pam Alexis, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food at the Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s Campsite in Electoral Area “C” (Rural Oliver) on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
-
Statement from Mayor Bloomfield on B.C. new emergency heat protection intiativesThe memories of the heat dome and the incredible impact it had on people, particularly those who were most vulnerable to the high temperatures, are vivid ones.