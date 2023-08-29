Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants

Clean up begins for some westside residents in the wildfire-affected in City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Electoral Area West as steps towards recovery begins.

Fridge and freezer temporary collection program

Ruined fridges and freezer curbside pick-up will begin immediately for residents that have been affected by significant power outages through Rapid Response Industrial Group. Residents should contact their insurers about what to do with home contents including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they take action. Insurers sometimes require inventory of photos. Once they have been collected, they cannot be returned.

Steps to take for fridge and freezer curbside pick-up:

Email: info@rapidresponseind.com to schedule a pick-up. Do not open fridge and seal with duct tape prior to moving. Move appliances from your home and place on curbside or driveway by 8 a.m. on the scheduled day of pick-up. To reduce wildlife conflicts in neighbourhoods, resident should not put fridges or freezers outside until just before scheduled collection time.

Requests submitted before 4 p.m. will be picked up the following day before 4 p.m. Requests after 4 p.m. are subject to 24-hour delay of pick-up. Special requests with extenuating circumstances can contact (956) 302-6611 to facilitate pick-up for residents with mobility challenges.

Curbside pick-up of ruined fridges and freezers will be available until further notice.

Landfill operations limited

The Glenmore Landfill is currently only accepting household waste for disposal. Residents impacted by the wildfire should be careful to ensure loads to the landfill do not contain hot or smoldering debris. Smoldering waste in bins has ignited fires at the landfill in recent days, which required quick action by staff to contain.

The landfill is currently operating at reduced capacity and visitors should expect delays at the site. Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will be accepted once the site returns to full operation. We appreciate the ongoing patience and understanding of residents.

The Glenmore Landfill is owned and operated by the City of Kelowna. Visit kelowna.ca/landfill for the most up to date information and hours of operation.

Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre at 2640 Asquith Road in West Kelowna is open Friday to Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (gate closes at 3:50 p.m.). The Westside transfer station is not accepting yard waste at this time. Hazardous material and demolition waste such as wood from damaged structures or burnt debris cannot be accepted. For more information, visit www.rdco.com/recycle for locations and hours of operations of recycling depots.

For additional resources on returning home, visit cordemergency.ca/resources.