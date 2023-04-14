From rocket to moose: Golder signs ATO with Manitoba AHL squad
The Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League announced yesterday that they have signed Kelowna Rockets forward Carson Golder to an amateur tryout agreement.
Golder, 20, appeared in 64 games this season split between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Rockets, posting 55 points (31G, 24A) and 18 penalty minutes.
The 6'0.5", 207-pound Smithers, BC product was converted from a defenceman to a forward during the 2022 WHL Playoffs. He appeared in 164 WHL games over four seasons split between the Victoria Royals, Oil Kings and Rockets, posting 69 points (34G, 35A) and 82 penalty minutes.
The Moose have two games remaining in their regular season schedule and have secured a spot in the 2023 AHL Playoffs.
-
RDOS fire departments hosting regional training eventFire departments from across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are joining other first responders and emergency personnel to conduct a mock, scenario-based training event on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
-
Pair of Rocket young guns named to team Canada's U-18 rosterHockey Canada announced the 22 players, including Rockets players Andrew Cristall and Caden Price, who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.
-
Bathroom fire during lunch hour evacuates Rutland Middle School fridayThe Central Okanagan Public School District sent a letter out explaining the situation.
-
City offers reminder that feeding wildlife is not allowed in VernonThe City of Vernon is reminding residents and visitors that feeding wildlife is prohibited throughout the City
-
RCMP say phone scam asking for gift cards on the rise in SummerlandSummerland RCMP hopes to prevent residents from falling victim to the so-called “gift card” scam.
-
Town of Osoyoos responds to Federal Government decision on retroactive RCMP costsThe Town of Osoyoos responded to the federal government’s disappointing decision to pass unbudgeted and unaccounted-for costs on to municipalities.
-
Police release info about parking lot brawl at Rutland Tim HortonsOn April 12, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received multiple reports of a large fight involving approximately 10-20 people, at a business parking lot located at 160 Hollywood Rd N, Kelowna, BC.
-
VFRS, City of Vernon offer tips for businesses to be fire safeVernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the City of Vernon are reminding businesses that prevention goes a long way in creating a fire safe community.
-
Vanessa Vanderest of Vernon located: RCMP sayThe 26-year old woman last seen in Vernon on March 21st has been located safe and well