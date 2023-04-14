From rocket to moose: Golder signs ATO with Manitoba AHL squad

The Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League announced yesterday that they have signed Kelowna Rockets forward Carson Golder to an amateur tryout agreement.

Golder, 20, appeared in 64 games this season split between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Rockets, posting 55 points (31G, 24A) and 18 penalty minutes.

The 6'0.5", 207-pound Smithers, BC product was converted from a defenceman to a forward during the 2022 WHL Playoffs. He appeared in 164 WHL games over four seasons split between the Victoria Royals, Oil Kings and Rockets, posting 69 points (34G, 35A) and 82 penalty minutes.

The Moose have two games remaining in their regular season schedule and have secured a spot in the 2023 AHL Playoffs.