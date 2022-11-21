Fun returns to H2O after annual pool shutdown

The pool at the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre has always been a gathering spot for families to connect, splash and have fun together as a family. And after a thorough annual maintenance period the centre is back in action for families to enjoy.

H2O staff are excited to have their community members back at the centre, especially as the weather gets cooler outside.

“We have missed the hustle and bustle of our waterpark,” shares H2O Centre Manager, Nick Mansfield. “H2O is a special place and a gathering spot for many. We are excited to have all of our amenities back up and running, and in top working order thanks to the upkeep that occurred during our shut down period last month.”

Though annual maintenance can be inconvenient for many who enjoy local pools and community centres, it is an important function to ensure the quality and safety remains a top priority.

In addition to the waterpark amenities, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, which is proudly operated by the YMCA, will soon be opening registration for winter programs and swim lessons. Winter camps and courses are currently available for registration as well, providing opportunities for children ages 6-12 to keep active, learning and enjoying festive fun over the winter holiday break.

H2O has many health and fitness programs available to members; including aqua, barre, TRX and Zumba to name a few. Members also have access to complimentary health coaching sessions in order to craft a fitness plan that is right for them.

Learn more about H2O or programs, camps, and courses at h2okelowna.ca.