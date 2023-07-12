Funding for ground search and rescue groups will make the backcountry safer

VERNON - New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says annual funding from the provincial government will help ensure that Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups and their volunteers are there when people need help in the backcountry.

“Vernon is home to a vast backcountry that offers something for everyone year-round,” says Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Unfortunately, with that, comes an increased risk of safety. That is why I’m pleased to see funding for Vernon Search and Rescue, so that the hardworking and dedicated volunteers can feel supported while serving their community.”

Vernon Search and Rescue will receive its share of $6 million from the province through funding to the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) with the average distribution amount being approximately $63,000 per group.

Funding will support lifesaving rescue equipment, essential training, protective equipment for volunteers and administration costs, such as insurance.

This is the second year of this annual funding agreement between the province and BCSARA, which is the only agreement of its kind in Canada.