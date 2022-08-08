Funding from Federal Government going towards new outdoor space in Coldstream

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $300,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the District of Coldstream.

This support will allow the District of Coldstream to build Coldstream Station, a central gathering area with access to the popular Okanagan Rail Trail. In addition to constructing a tourism information area and public washrooms, the project will reinvigorate community gatherings by providing a new venue for farmers markets, food vendors and local celebrations.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.