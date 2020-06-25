Funding from province to help protect fruit pickers and communities

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham told AM 1150's Early Edition she has secured $1.6 million dollars for campsite accommodations to meet virus protocols.

"The campsites will have a supervisor," Popham says. "They will request that any workers coming in to stay at these campsites will have to take an AGSafe test which shows they are very aware of the protocols they're supposed to be following."

Workers will have a certificate they can show supervisor proving the passed the test.

"We're asking all of our farmers to request that certificate when workers go on to their farms," says the Minister. "We don't want to see a situation where workers are coming in and infecting communities in a way that shuts down a community or starts an outbreak happening."

Loose Bay in Oliver is one Okanagan campground getting funding. Popham says they're also looking at sites in Osoyoos, Naramata and Summerland.