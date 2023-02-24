Fundraiser at Rotary Centre for the Arts raising money to supply instruments for new rock cchool

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is excited to announce the launch of its newest youth program, the RCA Rock School. The program offers young musicians the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun, supportive, and inclusive environment. The community is invited to a fundraiser on March 14 at the Mary Irwin Theatre to purchase musical instruments to support the school.

The RCA Rock School is designed for youth who have a passion for music and want to learn and take their skills to the next level. Participants will have access to facilities and equipment and be mentored by professional musicians with years of experience. The course is led by Ezra Cipes, a member of the Juno-nominated children's rock band Oot n' Oots; Andrew Stauffer, who is both the Community and Educational Programming Specialist at RCA and the drummer in Branchroot Ensemble; and Laura Schultz, who is RCA's Marketing Manager and also a member of the rock band, Down the Lees.

"We're thrilled to be launching our Rock School," says Laura. "There doesn't seem to be much of an all-ages music scene that supports and encourages youth to get on stage in a big way. We thought there was a chance to step up the game by providing youth with the necessary skills to start a band and allow them to perform live on our stage."

The program covers a range of topics, including music theory, performance skills, and songwriting. Participants also have the opportunity to collaborate with their peers and perform in front of live audiences on the Mary Irwin Stage.

“I learned many valuable lessons both as a musician but also as an arts organizer while playing in a rock band when I was young,” Andrew says, “Now that I’m an adult with access to instruments and a venue, and with colleagues who are interested in teaching, I want to make what I had growing up more accessible for teens and youth who are looking to play music now.”

Registration for RCA Rock School is now open for youth in the Spring (ages 11-14) with classes beginning in April, and the summer (ages 13 – 17) for a week-long camp in August.

On Tuesday, March 14th, a concert will take place from 6 pm to 7:30 pm to raise funds for the purchase of musical instruments and the school's launch. The Oot n' Oots and Down the Lees will perform during the event, and all proceeds will support the purchase of instruments. The fundraising event is sponsored by K96.3 Classic Rock, New Country 100.7, Engel & Völkers, and Axiom Mortgage Solutions. Additionally, numerous businesses have contributed fantastic raffle prizes in anticipation of the future of Kelowna's rock scene. The Rotary Centre for the Arts is a registered charity that is dedicated to providing opportunities for community members to engage in and experience the arts.

Tickets for the fundraiser are on a sliding scale, pay-what-you-can model. $10, $20, or $30.

For more information about the RCA Rock School, visit: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/142002/

For more information about the RCA Rock School Fundraiser, visit: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/143402/