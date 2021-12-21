Funds raised for OKIB

This past summer, the community members of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) IR#1 were evacuated due to wildfires, and 10 homes were lost. At present, more homes are under evacuation alert due to threat of floods and landslides. As a result, the OKIB’s food security has been dramatically affected as power outages meant peoples’ freezer stores of hunted game and fish were lost. Also, they lost Little Kingdom, the only grocery store on the west side of the lake.

With funding from the United Way, L2T and OKIB have been working together to support greater food security through a new Good Food Box delivery centre to make up for the lost grocery store, and also a meat drive to replace lost stores of meat.

This fund-raiser started with the OKIB-initiated meat drive. One of L2T’s Steering Committee members, Mary Stockdale, visited a local farm to buy some meat for the meat drive and heard the story of how badly meat producers have been affected by the many different climate impacts, whether the limited hay or feed for winter due to the drought and fires, or the loss of access to markets in Vancouver due to the floods.

The L2T team then realised we could connect the two issues more effectively, and make the whole effort more efficient, if we set up a GoFundMe, where donors could send money in, and a L2T/OKIB team could transfer it, in an equitable way, to local farmers, enabling them to transport their meat directly to the OKIB community freezer.

The result was a GoFundMe called the ‘Fire & Flood Recovery Meat Drive’, which has been successful beyond our dreams. Within two weeks, this fund-raiser was able to exceed our goal of $5000, raising an outstanding total of $ 7770.



We are now working with 7 local farmers who were impacted by the rising cost of feed and highway closures to secure over 1730 pounds of chicken, pork and beef for the OKIB community. Thankfully, a large portion of this meat will make it out to OKIB families in time for the holidays.



As far as traditional food, donors’ generosity has helped us to support a local OKIB hunter in bringing in 120 lbs of deer meat for the community. On top of this we are working with another OKIB member to revitalize traditional Indigenous trade routes and bring in roughly 50 lbs of halibut from the coast. We have also made plans to secure a whole bison in the spring and are $800 away from achieving that goal.



Despite their own struggles, many of the farmers and Indigenous food providers we partnered with insisted on donating meat and fish or providing us with a significant discount to ensure each dollar was stretched as far as possible.

The wonderful thing about this ‘Fire & Flood Recovery Meat Drive’ fundraiser is that it turned out to be a win-win for two groups of people affected by the fires and floods: the OKIB on the one hand, and the local meat producers on the other.

We are so pleased that L2T, with our overview of the different parts of the regional food system, were able to connect the dots and enable this good news story to happen.

One thing we have learned from this and all the other recent impacts of climate and Covid-19 on our food supplies is that what we do at L2T is important work. It is only going to be more and more important for all of us that we support our local food producers and strengthen the regional food system. It is also going to be more and more important to care for those whose food security is most affected, and help to get them back on their feet.

If anyone wants to top up our GoFundMe to another $800, to $8,500 so that we can buy a full bison in the spring, please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fire-flood-recovery-meat-drive