'Gabby' goes to WJ's

The Kelowna Rockets will have a player participating at the upcoming world junior hockey championships in August.

Eighteen year-old Gabriel Szturc will play for the Czech Republic at the high profile tournament.

Szturc is coming off a solid rookie season with the Rockets, with 41 points in 67 games.

The world juniors run August 9th to the 20th in Edmonton.

