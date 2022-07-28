'Gabby' goes to WJ's
The Kelowna Rockets will have a player participating at the upcoming world junior hockey championships in August.
Eighteen year-old Gabriel Szturc will play for the Czech Republic at the high profile tournament.
Szturc is coming off a solid rookie season with the Rockets, with 41 points in 67 games.
The world juniors run August 9th to the 20th in Edmonton.
RDCO douses plans for long weekend campfiresEffective immediately, all campfires are prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area Fire Service Areas.
Okanagan Sun ready to hit the field for week 2 actionThe Sun are coming off a 50-19 victory last week in Nanaimo over the Vancouver Island Raiders.
Kelowna RCMP aware of calls on social media to "Take Back Kelowna"The RCMP acknowledges the frustration being voiced by many in our community who are concerned about property crime in Kelowna.
Enjoy Okanagan Lake safelyWear a lifejacket and save a life.
380 fires so far this year across BCPrepare an emergency plan with hot weather this long weekend.
Kelowna's square foot pricing on the climbA new survey shows why Kelowna's housing prices are high.
Bartley Road ConstructionSingle lane alternating traffic next week.
Merrifield concerned about response to heat waveKelowna-Mission MLA concerned with governments response to heat wave.
Help for those dealing with addictionNew funding for beds in Interior Health.