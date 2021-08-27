It's game on for youth sports in the Central Okanagan.

Interior Health has changed it's decision, allowing sports leagues to resume competition.

The City of Kelowna's Jim Gabriel had to be the bearer of bad news earlier this week informing organizations they could only practice.

"We sent out a note to the sports community, which wasn't the greatest to send out, but then shortly as of today, through Interior Health again that the direction has changed and sport is now permitted."



It's great news for youth sports like soccer, football, basketball, lacrosse and hockey, with sports ramping up this fall.